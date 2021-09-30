PlayStation Plus: “Free” PS5 and PS4 games for October 2021

Every month, like Microsoft, Sony “gives away” games to its PlayStation Plus subscribers. The new cuvée has just been announced, after having leaked as it is now a habit, and there is something for everyone. For the program for the month of October, we will dive back into the conflict of the Second World War, challenge each other in a tournament where all shots are allowed and swing on the green!

The month of September is soon coming to an end, up to October! After the delicious Overcooked! All You Can Eat, the silent Hitman 2 and the cutting edge Predator: Hunting Grounds, PlayStation Plus rolls out the red carpet for Hell Let Loose on PS5 as well as Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 on PlayStation 4. All of these titles will be available from October 5 to November 1.

HELL LET LOOSE (PS5)

Inspired by World War II, this online multiplayer game stages confrontations with 100 players (50 in each camp). Based on the mechanics of the strategy game (RTS), it invites players to take command of the troops to lead their army to victory. To achieve this, each member must coordinate their actions to surprise the enemy and adapt to constantly changing terrain. Infantry, reconnaissance or even armored units, all means are good to gain the upper hand over the adversary and put an end to the conflict. For purists, it is good to know that each unit has been the subject of special care, since each weapon, vehicle or even equipment is authentic.

MORTAL KOMBAT X (PS4)

Great classic of the fighting game, Mortal Kombat X marks the resounding return of the famous license of Ed Boon and John Tobias. Much richer and more spectacular than before, this episode offers, for the first time in the history of the franchise, the player to adapt the fighting style to his character. By modifying the offensive and defensive approach of each participant, brawls thus gain in strategy. Despite its age, this Mortal Kombat X exudes crazy power and ultimately only suffers from a little lighter content than its predecessor. A nice pick for those who love the series and the dynamic and gore fighting.





PGA TOUR 2K21 (PS4)

We are totally changing universes with PGA Tour 2K21. As its name suggests, this vintage from EA’s famous golf game allows you to compete against the best specialists in the discipline on iconic greens. Without upsetting the balance of the license, this edition has for it an almost complete FedExCup (15 PGA tournaments) and relies on some welcome variations of its gameplay. Locally or online, you can create your own player to rise in the hierarchy and prove that you have what it takes to be a champion. A great gateway for novices who want to discover the discipline.

