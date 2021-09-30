Police officers file complaint against Tesla after Autopilot accident

Police officers in Texas (United States) have filed a complaint against Tesla following an accident involving a Model X. The electric car, launched in Autopilot, collided with several police vehicles stopped by the roadside.

The facts happened last February. Two police cars had stopped at a traffic light to inspect a suspicious vehicle. It was then that a Tesla launched in autopilot mode arrived at full speed and crashed into law enforcement vehicles, reports Electrek relayed by Phonandroid.





A serious fault on the Autopilot?

Five police officers were injured, some seriously. Victims will remain permanently disabled as a result of the accident. According to the complaint filed against the brand, the Tesla arrived at a speed of 112 km / h. The police are claiming 20 million in damages.

According to the complaint, it is “inconceivable” that Tesla is unaware that its Autopilot has already caused a dozen collisions in the United States with emergency vehicles stopped by the side of the road with their flashing lights. It would appear that the piloting system is “incapable of detecting [leur] existence “.

Tesla reportedly took no action to warn its customers or correct the defect. After a dozen similar accidents, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation and ordered the brand to share Autopilot data with US authorities, recalls Phonandroid.