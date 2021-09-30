Pompili announces a further 12% electricity price increase in February

Minister Barbara Pompili confirmed on CNews a further rise in gas prices in November and electricity prices in February.

Bad news for French households, electricity prices are expected to rise by around 12% in February, Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili said on CNews on Thursday.

“What is going up at the moment is gas, the increase in electricity prices is scheduled for February at around 12%,” says Barbara Pompili.

Because of the functioning of the European energy market, gas prices automatically influence those of electricity. An “ecological aberration” for the Minister for Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher. The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire had demanded last week to “fundamentally review the functioning of the single electricity market”.





New rise in gas prices in November

Regulated gas prices, which concern less than half of gas consumers in France, are set by the public authorities on the advice of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and will be increased by 12.6% the first October.

Knowing that these same prices had jumped 7.9% last month, this brings the entire increase since the beginning of the year to + 59%. A historic increase which should increase further. On CNews, Barbara Pompili has indeed confirmed that gas prices will rise again sharply in November.

To help households pay the bill, the government has already announced an extension of 100 euros in December for households benefiting from the energy check.

Aid “which affects modest households but we must also help everyone”, recognizes Minister Barbara Pompili. Announcements from the Prime Minister are expected this Thursday on the subject.