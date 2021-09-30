Prince Harry: new XXL contract for the Duke of Sussex!

After launching Travalyst in 2019 to help tourists travel more responsibly, Prince Harry has just made a major deal. His company is about to enter into a partnership with Google.

A major deal. Good news for the company founded by Prince Harry in 2019, Travalyst, which has just signed a partnership with the Silicon Valley giant, Google. After contracts with Spotify or Netflix, Prince Harry continues his conquest of the business world at high speed. Travalyst was developed by the Duke of Sussex to allow tourists who so wish to make more responsible travel choices. Despite a recent fraud investigation, the company enjoys a green image that can only be beneficial for Google. Google Sustainability Manager Kate Brandt hopes to continue to “meet the challenge of climate change “.

Thanks to this agreement, GAFA could thus promote “creating tools and technologies that enable travelers and businesses around the world to prioritize sustainability“. Values ​​which, according to the Sun, stick to those of Travalyst as explained by the CEO of the company, Sally Davey. “Google’s approach to travel strongly aligns with Travalyst’s collaborative principles “. In the words of Prince Harry, the name of the company is a mixture of the English words “travel” and “catalyst“, Where “trip” and “catalyst“. When he came up with the idea to create it, the Duke of Sussex explained that it was because he wanted to”see their role in sustainable tourism as a catalyst to accelerate positive changes in the tourism environment“.

Prince Harry more committed than ever

Thanks to its agreement with Google, Travalyst could gain visibility and enable more people wishing to travel to do so in a more thoughtful way. How exactly? The company aims to guide tourists to choose less polluting options, particularly in terms of carbon emissions, for getting around, but also to favor destinations from which local communities can benefit from tourism. More than laudable objectives which have already convinced other companies like Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Visa and Skyscanner to collaborate with the company founded by Prince Harry. With the arrival of Google, Travalyst is well on its way to realizing its plan to “bring together some of the biggest tourist hubs“around a common value: ecology.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge