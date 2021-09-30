Prince William: his categorical refusal concerning the baptism of his niece Lilibet

Lilibet Diana’s christening will not go as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have hoped. According to The Express this Tuesday, September 28, Prince William intervened in the organization of the event.
What baptism for Lilibet Diana ? In July 2019, two months after his birth at Portland Hospital in London, his older brother was treated to a ceremony with great pomp alongside his parents but also other members of the royal family. On the daughter’s side of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the story gets complicated. Born in the United States in June 2021, the child has never yet come to England with her parents. These, and in particular the Duke of Sussex, would have liked a baptism in the United Kingdom, in the presence of Her Majesty Elizabeth II. Unfortunately for them, it is prince william who had the last word according to recent information from the British newspaper The Express.
Indeed, Neil Sean claimed that it is unlikely that Lilibet Diana have the right to have their baptism take place across the Channel, and more particularly within the Saint George chapel from Windsor Castle. There where moreover got married Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The reason for this refusal? A counselor close to the Crown whispered in the Duke of Cambridge’s ear. “Some people may say they just do capitalize on their royal bond“, said Neil Sean, royal correspondent for the American channel NBC. And to add, cynically:”This is how they earn their money now.“A hypothesis which only reinforced prince william, unwilling to make peace with his younger brother. “[Il] is the one who basically said, ‘no we don’t think this is going to work, it’s not a very good idea ‘.“Kensington Palace, according to our colleagues across the Channel, has refrained from any comment. One more reason to go to war ?
A secret baptism for Lilibet Diana?
Because, it is no longer a secret, although the members of the Firm prefer to cultivate the mystery around their bickering, prince harry and prince william are anything but on good terms. Tensions which have only increased, in particular following the explosive Sussex interview to Oprah Winfrey. Anyway, this new setback will force the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to organize differently. Their adaptability is however well known and they are determined to do as they see fit. So they could organize a secret bateme for Lilibet. However, it is uncertain whether Her Majesty Elizabeth II will be able to attend, much to her grandson’s dismay. Let us remember all the same that she did not attend either at Archie’s baptism, nor to that of little Louis of Cambridge.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Backgrid USA
2/21 –
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
They would have liked her to be baptized before Her Majesty Elizabeth II
© Agency
3/21 –
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
They were willing to wait until they could return to the UK
© Backgrid USA
4/21 –
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan and Harry in March 2020
© Agency
5/21 –
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
And this, so that Lilibet has the right to a baptism similar to that of his brother Archie
© Backgrid UK
6/21 –
Prince william
But Prince William has pulled the rug out from under them
© ABC
7/21 –
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
He would have refused that Lilibet be baptized in England
© Agency
8/21 –
Prince william
He was reportedly afraid that the couple would capitalize on their link with the royal family
© Agency
9/21 –
Prince william
Another proof of his grudge?
© Backgrid UK
10/21 –
Prince william
Because tensions persist between him and his younger brother
© Agency
11/21 –
Prince william
They have only been growing for several months
© Agency
12/21 –
Prince william
Prince William on May 25
© Agency
13/21 –
Prince william
Reconciliation might never happen
© Agency
14/21 –
Prince william
Although some hope to see them patch up at a new event in tribute to their mother in December 2021
© Agency
15/21 –
Prince william
Kate Middleton has long been erected as the one who could reconcile them
© Agency
16/21 –
Prince william
But nothing is less certain
© Agency
17/21 –
Prince william
Prince William September 9, 2021
© PacificPressAgency
18/21 –
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would set their sights on a secret baptism, in any case
© Backgrid USA
19/21 –
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
They are ready to do as they see fit
© Backgrid USA
20/21 –
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
They just wished Her Majesty Elizabeth II was present
© Agency
21/21 –
Prince william
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton