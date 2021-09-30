Prince William: his categorical refusal concerning the baptism of his niece Lilibet

Lilibet Diana’s christening will not go as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have hoped. According to The Express this Tuesday, September 28, Prince William intervened in the organization of the event.

What baptism for Lilibet Diana ? In July 2019, two months after his birth at Portland Hospital in London, his older brother was treated to a ceremony with great pomp alongside his parents but also other members of the royal family. On the daughter’s side of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the story gets complicated. Born in the United States in June 2021, the child has never yet come to England with her parents. These, and in particular the Duke of Sussex, would have liked a baptism in the United Kingdom, in the presence of Her Majesty Elizabeth II. Unfortunately for them, it is prince william who had the last word according to recent information from the British newspaper The Express.

Indeed, Neil Sean claimed that it is unlikely that Lilibet Diana have the right to have their baptism take place across the Channel, and more particularly within the Saint George chapel from Windsor Castle. There where moreover got married Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The reason for this refusal? A counselor close to the Crown whispered in the Duke of Cambridge’s ear. “Some people may say they just do capitalize on their royal bond“, said Neil Sean, royal correspondent for the American channel NBC. And to add, cynically:”This is how they earn their money now.“A hypothesis which only reinforced prince william, unwilling to make peace with his younger brother. “[Il] is the one who basically said, ‘no we don’t think this is going to work, it’s not a very good idea ‘.“Kensington Palace, according to our colleagues across the Channel, has refrained from any comment. One more reason to go to war ?

A secret baptism for Lilibet Diana?

Because, it is no longer a secret, although the members of the Firm prefer to cultivate the mystery around their bickering, prince harry and prince william are anything but on good terms. Tensions which have only increased, in particular following the explosive Sussex interview to Oprah Winfrey. Anyway, this new setback will force the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to organize differently. Their adaptability is however well known and they are determined to do as they see fit. So they could organize a secret bateme for Lilibet. However, it is uncertain whether Her Majesty Elizabeth II will be able to attend, much to her grandson’s dismay. Let us remember all the same that she did not attend either at Archie’s baptism, nor to that of little Louis of Cambridge.

