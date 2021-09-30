Prince William says no to Meghan and Harry

Prince William would have opposed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who wanted to baptize their daughter Lilibet in Windsor, in the presence of Queen Elisabeth II.

The baptism of Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, could have been the occasion to show a peaceful image of the royal family. In the end, it will not be. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to return to England on this occasion, they were reportedly denied the right to have their daughter baptized in the Chapel of Windsor Castle by… Prince William.

According to Neil Sean, correspondent for the NBC and specialist in British royalty quoted by the site “Express UK”, Harry’s brother would have opposed this decision: “According to a very good source, Prince William is the one who has said “no” (…) It wasn’t really a good idea. ”





A meeting with the delayed queen

This baptism would have been the opportunity for Lilibet Diana to meet Queen Elisabeth II for the first time but family tensions, which do not seem to be easing in the royal family since the departure to the United States of Meghan and Harry, should delay a little more this great moment. Neil Sean goes on to explain that, for the moment, Prince William “does not seem to want to be reconciled with his younger brother”. And this, despite the efforts of Kate Middleton to get closer to Meghan Markle. Since the birth of Lilibet, the two women would indeed never have been so close and …

