Princess Mako will soon marry her commoner fiance and settle in the United States

The Princess’s companion, Kei Komuro, arrived on Japanese soil this week. Sign, according to the press, that this controversial union is imminent.

Kei Komuro, the companion of Princess Mako of Japan, arrived in Tokyo on Monday. The one who lives in New York, where he works as a lawyer, landed at Narita airport where the flashes of the photographers were waiting for him. According to Paris Match, this trip to the Japanese capital means that their marriage, which creates controversy among the Japanese people and their imperial family, is fast approaching.

The 29-year-old daughter of Naruhito’s younger brother Prince Fumihito of Akishino announced in 2017 her engagement to Kei Komuro, also 29, a lawyer she had met at university. Their nuptials had been postponed to 2018, officially due to a lack of time from the Imperial House to prepare the imposing traditional ceremonies around this wedding. But this postponement occurred especially when a financial dispute between Kei Komuro’s mother and her former companion was causing a stir in the Japanese press.

Disorder at the palace

Madame Komuro’s former companion accuses her of not having reimbursed her more than 4 million yen (approximately 30,000 euros), a sum she allegedly borrowed from him to finance part of her son’s studies. This quarrel, which is still not settled, caused a scandal in Japan, where irreproachable behavior is expected from members of the imperial family. Kei Komuro moved to the United States in 2018 to pursue his law studies, a move seen in Japan as an attempt to ease the pressure.





Mako and her fiancé Kei Komuro plan to get married by the end of the year but have decided to skip ritual ceremonies in the imperial tradition, an extremely rare choice in Japan. And the couple will refuse compensation of up to 150 million yen (over 1.1 million euros), usually paid to women giving up their imperial title by marrying a commoner, according to local media. This information has not been officially confirmed yet but has been making headlines in the Japanese press since the beginning of the month.

Japanese disapproval

Prince Fumihito of Akishino had said last year that he was personally in favor of his daughter’s marriage plan, but felt that she had to win the support of Japanese public opinion first. According to Paris Match, it is the hostility of the Japanese people towards Kei Komuro which would push Princess Mako to refuse the indemnity of the royal family. In addition, the couple are expected to move to the United States after their marriage.

The disapproval of the Japanese people was once again expressed this week with the arrival of Kei Komuro. This time, it’s her new hairstyle, a ponytail, that the press doesn’t like.

All things considered, the tribulations of Mako and her fiancé are reminiscent of the journey of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who left in 2020 the British royal house with which they quarreled, and who now live in California.

Mako’s younger brother Prince Hisahito, 14, is currently the only heir to the Imperial throne in Japan after his father. Because the Imperial House recognizes only the paternal filiation, and the women, including the daughters of the sovereign, do not have the right to reign.