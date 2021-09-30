PS5: PlayStation buys a studio specializing in remakes

For a few months now, Sony has been embarking on a wave of development studio acquisitions: Housemarque (Returnal), Nixxes Software, Firesprite (WipEout), etc. The manufacturer, through some of its managers, told us that the list of acquisitions was going to grow in the times to come: he did not lie to us!

After the wave of Sony acquisitions that took place over the past few months, we were surprised to see that a certain Bluepoint Games was not mentioned in the announcements. But all this is now a thing of the past since the large family of PlayStations Studios welcomes a new member: you will understand, on September 30, Sony formalized the takeover of Bluepoint Games.

It must be said that the studio, specializing in remakes on the PS4 and PS5 consoles, quickly knew how to show its full potential. Based in Austin, Texas, Bluepoint has managed to catch the eye of the Japanese manufacturer by making ports, remasters and remakes of very high quality. A work of goldsmith that gave life to Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus or even the Demon’s Souls remake, more recently.

But what was considered a long-standing partnership between the two parties has just taken on a bigger scale and Bluepoint Games will undoubtedly have an even bigger role to play in the future of the PlayStation brand.. To this end, it is Hermen Hulst, the director of PlayStation Studios, who announced the news in a YouTube video in which he recalls ” that quality is one of the watchwords of PlayStation. Before letting the images speak for themselves.





In the same video, Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games, insists that this new step will allow them to “ create even more amazing and impactful games for PlayStations players “And he would also like to thank the fans for” their passion and support “. No surprise announcement to close this revelation but Bluepoint hopes ” have more to tell you in the coming months “.

Source: PlayStation Blog / Youtube