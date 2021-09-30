PSG: Lionel Messi receives a huge message after Manchester City!

Football – PSG

Posted on September 30, 2021 at 1:15 am by BC

This Tuesday, Lionel Messi released his goal counter with PSG against Manchester City (2-0). The Argentinian was very invested during the meeting, going to the ground on a Skyblues free kick to try to counter the ball. A performance hailed by Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni.





Arrived this summer from FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi stood out this Tuesday against Manchester City by scoring a splendid goal in the 74th minute of play, allowing the PSG to seal his victory on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. Lionel Messi also stood out in another register a few minutes later by lying behind the Parisian wall on a free kick hit by Riyadh Mahrez, in order to prevent the ball from passing under it. An image that has been around the world, and on which Lionel Scaloni, the Argentine coach who also praised the performance of his player.

“Seeing him like that only magnifies what he is”