PSG: Lionel Messi receives a huge message after Manchester City!

Football – PSG
This Tuesday, Lionel Messi released his goal counter with PSG against Manchester City (2-0). The Argentinian was very invested during the meeting, going to the ground on a Skyblues free kick to try to counter the ball. A performance hailed by Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni.
Arrived this summer from FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi stood out this Tuesday against Manchester City by scoring a splendid goal in the 74th minute of play, allowing the PSG to seal his victory on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. Lionel Messi also stood out in another register a few minutes later by lying behind the Parisian wall on a free kick hit by Riyadh Mahrez, in order to prevent the ball from passing under it. An image that has been around the world, and on which Lionel Scaloni, the Argentine coach who also praised the performance of his player.
“Seeing him like that only magnifies what he is”
” It implies that he wants to win. He’ll do whatever it takes, even if he has to dive or even go to the post. He’s a born winner and he’s going to do whatever it takes for the team to win. The reality is that seeing him like that only magnifies who he is. In addition to being the best of all, he will leave a legacy for all of these children. The most important thing is that he wants to keep winning, told Lionel Scaloni To TyC Sports, referring to the placement of Messi when Riyadh Mahrez took his free kick. I saw him in good shape, it was a good match for PSG. Leo played a good game and scored a great goal. We are happy about it. We are in constant contact. He needed a few days to recover and yesterday (Tuesday) he played normally. We did not speak again after the game. He finished well and that is the most important. “