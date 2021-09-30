PSG: the Lionel Messi cliché

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

There were beautiful people yesterday at the Parc des Princes to witness the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. Shock that saw Lionel Messi register his first goal with the capital club and lead it to victory (2-0). After the game, the leprechaun was visited by famous English singer Ed Sheeran, who asked to be photographed. The snapshot was posted on social media, with the two exchanging pleasantries.

On Messi’s Instagram account, Luis Suarez’s wife Sofia Balbi wrote: “I know one who must be delighted with this photo, right Antonella?” Verification done, it appears that the wife of the six-time Ballon d’Or is a huge fan of Sheeran. She recently posted a picture of herself with her latest album. In addition to seeing her husband finally blossomed in Paris, Antonella was therefore entitled to the most beautiful pictures!

Messi se fotografió con una estrella de la música: el particular comentario de la esposa de Luis Suárez para Antonella Roccuzzo https://t.co/sERuvdh395

– infobae (@infobae) September 29, 2021