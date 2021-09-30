More

    PSG: the Lionel Messi cliché

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

    There were beautiful people yesterday at the Parc des Princes to witness the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. Shock that saw Lionel Messi register his first goal with the capital club and lead it to victory (2-0). After the game, the leprechaun was visited by famous English singer Ed Sheeran, who asked to be photographed. The snapshot was posted on social media, with the two exchanging pleasantries.

    On Messi’s Instagram account, Luis Suarez’s wife Sofia Balbi wrote: “I know one who must be delighted with this photo, right Antonella?” Verification done, it appears that the wife of the six-time Ballon d’Or is a huge fan of Sheeran. She recently posted a picture of herself with her latest album. In addition to seeing her husband finally blossomed in Paris, Antonella was therefore entitled to the most beautiful pictures!

    Messi and Sheeran, the perfect duo for Antonella

    Last night, English singer Ed Sheeran attended the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City (2-0) before being photographed with Lionel Messi. The perfect shot for Antonella Roccuzzo, a big Sheeran fan.

    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleRanking: the best airlines in 2021 according to Skytrax
    Next articleFiresprite: the latest PlayStation studio strengthens with the purchase of Fabrik Games – teller report

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC