Puel sends a message to buyers about the Mercato

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – OGC Nice: The debrief and the presentation of the Derby

Claude Puel always gives the impression of being zen in any situation. This placidity can annoy some, in particular the supporters of ASSE who worry about the slow descent into hell of their club of hearts for many months.

By dint of seeing the Castres keep the same monotonous speech, they could get tired of the situation. Especially since Puel does not seem to want to change his mind. Evidenced by his last outing in the magazine Vestiaire, in which he confirms his fixed ideas. Especially about the players he wants in his squad. Before the hoped-for buyout of ASSE, the message got through …

“Me, I prefer players who have less experience but who technically correspond to what I’m looking for, that is to say to start again properly from behind, and with real potential,” he listed. Between an experienced and limited old man, and a young person who will progress and who represents the future of the club, sportingly and financially, my choice is made. This is what I undertook in Lille, in Nice, and that I am trying to do today in Saint-Étienne. I pretend to want my team to impose its game against any opponent, while adapting its responses, at the time, to the problems posed to it. Changing everything before a particular game is not me. I am not a blow trainer. I am in the middle term, driven by the desire to develop my team, again and again. “





