Qatar can savor, Messi is totally won over by Paris!

The goal scored against Manchester City certainly sounds like a click for Lionel Messi. La Pulga has definitely started its adventure at PSG with this achievement after a debut interrupted by the selection and a knee injury. Messi therefore seems ready to become the essential element of PSG that the supporters expect, and that those of Barça have loved for so many years.

Witnesses see very happy Messi in Paris

On the side of the Pulga, there was also frankly no concern about his new Parisian adventure. Since according to the Parisian, Lionel Messi already feels like a fish in the water in this new challenge at PSG. The daily indeed describes a Messi “happy in Paris according to the first observations of privileged witnesses in the camp of the Lodges”. Qatari leaders can savor their huge negotiated summer blow in record time …



