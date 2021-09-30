Qatar confirmed on the 2021 calendar and for 10 years in F1!

It was expected and was no longer really an open secret: Formula 1 will organize its first Grand Prix of Qatar from November 19 to 21, on the Losail circuit. In a schedule still disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the small state of the Middle East has positioned itself to garnish the program for the 2021 season with a night test while offering itself a place along term.

Indeed, even more than the reception of the queen discipline in a few weeks, it is the news of a 10-year contract between Qatar and F1 between 2023 and 2032 which emerges this Thursday morning. The championship has been seeking for several years to significantly increase the number of races on the program and, if the “unique” events of the 2020 season have mainly aimed to fill a calendar that had been difficult to establish without any other aim than the short term, this is clearly not the case with Qatar, which wants to register for the long term.

On the motor sports side, Qatar has hosted the Motorcycle Speed ​​World Championship since 2004. In 2008, the track created the event by organizing the first MotoGP night Grand Prix in history, a few months before the first night round of F1 in Singapore. Since then, Qatar has largely positioned itself as a leading player on the international scene, in particular in sport, with the desire to diversify its economic activities and extend its influence.





In 2022, for example, the country will host the FIFA World Cup, which also explains why there will be no Qatar F1 Grand Prix in 2022, in order to focus on the competition organized by FIFA. to be held at the end of the year. It should also be noted that from 2023, the organization of the GP will not necessarily be linked to the Losail circuit.

Losail, which will therefore be the setting for the 20th round of the 2021 F1 season, has only rarely been used for high-level motor racing. A GP2 Asia Championship event took place in February 2009, with both races won by Sergio Pérez and Nico Hülkenberg, while the Speedcar series, bringing together former F1 drivers, also visited the same year. . Three rounds of the WTCC were organized between 2015 and 2017.

FIA Race Director Michael Masi and F1 Sporting Director Steve Nielsen visited the site after the Hungarian GP to assess the changes needed for it to host a Grand Prix. The list included a revised entry for the pits and changes to some curbs and barriers, as well as new reception structures for the teams in the paddock. This work has been undertaken in recent weeks.

Pérez, the only current F1 driver to have raced at Losail, recently said: “I barely remember the circuit. I remember it was very smooth, because it was made for MotoGP. I think it will be a good place.”