Quinté + of Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Auteuil: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Auteuil, the Prix Guillaume de Pracomtal. Departure at 1:50 p.m. 16 starters. Hedges. Listed-Race. Handicap. 3,600 meters. 4 year old horses.
Hard, hard, once again … Our favorite is also a game of poker, because by choosing the 6 Baroness of Berlais, we trust a mare which the trainer says is of high quality, which we have never verified in three public outings.
Note that she was deemed worthy of being aligned in a group I, the highest level of our races, during her second attempt. It will be all or nothing, you get it. Our last minute, the 1 Colbert du Berlais, no longer needs to be proven in this category. He comes home, but depends on a stable in good shape. He will finish in the top five.
Then pay attention to the two “Nicolle”, which are 7 Six One and the 9 Martin Spirit, both of which have just finished in the top five of a quinté of the same genre. As to 5 Sinnetic, he’s our secret boot. It is starting at Auteuil, it is true, but it behaved very well on the hurdles of Deauville this summer. He should run well.
The predictions:
6. Baroness of Berlais
7. Six One
11. Golden Witch
1. Colbert du Berlais
12. Malbec du Mathan
9. Martin Spirit
5. Sinnetic
The last minute :
1. Colbert du Berlais
Results for Tuesday 28 September in Compiègne:
RTL’s favorite is 3rd. The selection indicates the Quarté.