More

    Quinté + of Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Auteuil: the forecasts

    Entertainment


    Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Auteuil, the Prix Guillaume de Pracomtal. Departure at 1:50 p.m. 16 starters. Hedges. Listed-Race. Handicap. 3,600 meters. 4 year old horses.

    Hard, hard, once again … Our favorite is also a game of poker, because by choosing the 6 Baroness of Berlais, we trust a mare which the trainer says is of high quality, which we have never verified in three public outings.

    Note that she was deemed worthy of being aligned in a group I, the highest level of our races, during her second attempt. It will be all or nothing, you get it. Our last minute, the 1 Colbert du Berlais, no longer needs to be proven in this category. He comes home, but depends on a stable in good shape. He will finish in the top five.


    Then pay attention to the two “Nicolle”, which are 7 Six One and the 9 Martin Spirit, both of which have just finished in the top five of a quinté of the same genre. As to 5 Sinnetic, he’s our secret boot. It is starting at Auteuil, it is true, but it behaved very well on the hurdles of Deauville this summer. He should run well.

    The predictions:

    6. Baroness of Berlais
    7. Six One
    11. Golden Witch
    1. Colbert du Berlais
    12. Malbec du Mathan
    9. Martin Spirit
    5. Sinnetic

    The last minute :

    1. Colbert du Berlais

    Results for Tuesday 28 September in Compiègne:

    RTL’s favorite is 3rd. The selection indicates the Quarté.

    The editorial staff recommends you


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePlayStation Plus: “Free” PS5 and PS4 games for October 2021
    Next articlehere is the sad fate of our planet for the year 2500

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC