Quinté + of Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Auteuil: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Auteuil, the Prix Guillaume de Pracomtal. Departure at 1:50 p.m. 16 starters. Hedges. Listed-Race. Handicap. 3,600 meters. 4 year old horses.

Hard, hard, once again … Our favorite is also a game of poker, because by choosing the 6 Baroness of Berlais, we trust a mare which the trainer says is of high quality, which we have never verified in three public outings.

Note that she was deemed worthy of being aligned in a group I, the highest level of our races, during her second attempt. It will be all or nothing, you get it. Our last minute, the 1 Colbert du Berlais, no longer needs to be proven in this category. He comes home, but depends on a stable in good shape. He will finish in the top five.





Then pay attention to the two “Nicolle”, which are 7 Six One and the 9 Martin Spirit, both of which have just finished in the top five of a quinté of the same genre. As to 5 Sinnetic, he’s our secret boot. It is starting at Auteuil, it is true, but it behaved very well on the hurdles of Deauville this summer. He should run well.

The predictions:

6. Baroness of Berlais

7. Six One

11. Golden Witch

1. Colbert du Berlais

12. Malbec du Mathan

9. Martin Spirit

5. Sinnetic

The last minute :

1. Colbert du Berlais

Results for Tuesday 28 September in Compiègne:

RTL’s favorite is 3rd. The selection indicates the Quarté.

The editorial staff recommends you