Ranking: the best airlines in 2021 according to Skytrax

Qatar Airways was named the best airline of the year 2021 by the rating site Skytrax, ahead Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways (ANA) on the podium, exactly as in the last ranking in 2019.

For the sixth time, the Qatari national carrier based at Doha airport has won the title of “ Airline of the Year At the 2021 World Airline Awards announced yesterday by Skytrax, which surveyed more than 13 million passengers over 23 months (September 2019 to July 2021) on their experiences with 350 airlines. Qatar Airways has also won the titles of World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Seat and Best Airline in the Middle East.

Singapore Airlines, which retains its 2nd place, also wins the title of the best cabin crew in the world and is also honored with the awards of the best first class in the world, the best airline in Asia and the best first class seat in the world. .

ANA All Nippon Airways, which maintains its third position on the podium, reiterates its previous success by winning the award for the best airport services in the world. It is also named the cleanest airline in the world, a notable title during the Covid-19 crisis.

For the first time, Air France enters the Top 10 of the best airlines in the world, occupying 10th place, an increase of 13 places compared to the 2019 edition. only European company present this year in the Top 10, dominated by carriers from Asia-Pacific and the Gulf.





Top 10 of the world’s best airlines in 2021

1-Qatar Airways

2-Singapore Airlines

3-All Nippon Airways

4-Emirates

5-Japan Airlines

6-Cathay Pacific Airways

7-EVA Air

8-Qantas Airways

9-Hainan Airlines

10-Air France

