Realme TechLife robot vacuum test: a great first

Thanks to its laser rangefinder and its army of sensors, the Realme TechLife manages to carry out fairly complete navigation, proving itself capable of ensuring good surface coverage and good obstacle management.

Like many robot vacuums before him, he cuts large parts into several zones, defines the outlines and sucks the inside, in a zigzag fashion, from bottom to top then from left to right. No space is left to chance and the robot judiciously avoids passing through the same places several times.





Obstacle management is also quite effective. The robot vacuum cleaner is able to get out of the most perilous situations: caught between the legs of chairs and table, it manages to free itself from the trap without any problem and avoids swallowing electric cables. It easily climbs on cross chair legs, door sills or thick rugs; provided, however, that it is in suction mode. Indeed, when it returns to its base and loses a little speed, it can happen to pass under the carpet if it is on its trajectory. Along the walls and under the curtains, it does not work a miracle, but few robots in our comparison achieve this feat.

Finally, note that this robot has no trouble returning to its base to recharge its battery and finish cleaning where it left off.