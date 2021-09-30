Resurgence of tensions over fishing between Paris and London

Clearly, Boris Johnson likes to open fronts with his European partners before the Conservative Party congresses. A year ago, the British leader presented a bill “on the internal market” calling into question part of the United Kingdom’s commitments in the divorce treaty with the European Union (EU). Should this be seen as a new coincidence? This year, while the Tories are to meet this weekend in Manchester (north-west of England) and that it is grappling with multiple internal crises (shortage of gasoline in service stations, empty shelves in supermarkets), the leader attacked France on the subject of high political risk of fishing, supposed to have been settled within the framework of the trade agreement between the Twenty-Seven and London, concluded at the end of 2020.

The United Kingdom announced Tuesday, September 28, that it had granted boats of less than twelve meters fishing in six-twelve nautical miles (its territorial waters) twelve access licenses out of the forty-seven claimed by Paris. Jersey on Wednesday said it was issuing seventeen new licenses for the same category of fishermen, in addition to the forty-seven already granted, and thirty-one provisional. The Channel Island, on the other hand, refused seventy-five requests for French boats. “Our approach has been reasonable and fully in line with our commitments under the trade agreement with the EU, a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street assured Tuesday. We continue to work with the Commission and the French authorities and will consider any additional evidence provided to defend the remaining license applications. “





“Bad faith”

This subject of friction between London and Paris will not improve a very degraded relationship between the two countries. The UK and France are already clashing over migration – the Johnson government blames the Home Office for not tackling enough migrant crossings across the Channel (at an all time high). The Aukus alliance between the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States, which led to France canceling an order for submarines by Canberra, has not helped matters. Gabriel Attal, the spokesperson for the French government, ruled “Totally unacceptable and unacceptable” UK fisheries decisions.

Asked about RTL, Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs, spoke of retaliatory measures “On a number of British products” exported to Europe or “In terms of energy”, while the United Kingdom is from this point of view dependent on the continent – and is already bearing the brunt of the rise in gas prices. “We have many subjects on which the British need us”, continued Clément Beaune, “There is a global agreement” on Brexit and, “If they do not respect the part on fishing, we can take measures and we will not hesitate to do it, collectively, in the EU”.

