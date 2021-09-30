return of Milik and a plague victim from Sampaoli against Galatasaray?

Zapping Goal! Football club OM – Lens: the debrief

The match against Galatasaray draws already high stakes for OM. First, do not let the Turkish club fly away at the top of Group E, when they beat Lazio Rome (1-0) on the first day and that the Marseillais could only bring back from Moscow. ‘a draw heavy with regret (1-1). “We have to win, this meeting is vital for us in the competition,” Jorge Sampaoli summed up yesterday at a press conference.

It will also be a question of not letting doubt enter people’s minds after the first defeat of the season, against RC Lens, Sunday night (2-3). To do this, the OM coach could start a certain Arkadiusz Milik. After resuming collective training two weeks ago, the Polish striker is announced holder by L’Équipe. Pau Lopez too, which diverges from the RMC Sport version.

If as usual, Sampaoli would have to wait until match day to announce his starting XI and therefore his choice for the goalkeeper position, the Argentinian would in reality be divided in recent days between two possibilities: leave Lopez so that he continues to take his bearings or revive Steve Mandanda, at least on this Europa League meeting. “Nothing seems frozen. This choice of goalkeeper is even experienced by some players, in the locker room, as a small subject of suspense, assures journalist Florent Germain. But Sampaoli would not therefore rule out giving Mandanda a little playing time this Thursday for this European meeting. Response at the stroke of 8 p.m.





👉🏼The OM group for the reception of Galatasaray WITH Milik! Kamara also present! #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/8pcFLETYwB – Guillaume Tarpi (@GuillaumeTarpi) September 29, 2021