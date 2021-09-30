Rise in energy prices: Jean Castex will speak to the 8 p.m. newspaper on TF1

the essential

The regulated gas prices applied by Engie will once again jump, by 12.6% including tax on 1 October. An increase that comes in the wake of rising market prices. To “cope with the increase in prices”, the Prime Minister will speak to the 20 hours newspaper on TF1.

This Thursday, September 30, Prime Minister Jean Castex will speak on TF1’s television news to announce “government measures to deal with rising energy prices,” the channel announced. These measures, which are aimed at households and businesses alike, would not necessarily be tax levers (VAT) or a new extension to the energy check. They could, however, concern smoothing mechanisms upstream in the construction of the price.





An increase of 12.6% including tax in the regulated gas prices applied by Engie on October 1 was announced on Monday by the energy regulator. This increase comes in the wake of that of prices on the market and pushed the government to promise, Tuesday, measures “in the coming days” to defuse the risks of a protest movement, like the movement of vests yellow, in the middle of the presidential campaign.

Gas prices are indeed at high levels in Europe today. Low stocks, high demand in Asia, the inability of Norway as well as Russia to increase their deliveries are the reasons. This increase in regulated electricity prices should also follow early next year, with an increase of 10% feared by the UFC-Que Choisir.