Rolls-Royce electrifies its Spirit of Ecstasy from 2023

Rolls-Royce, the British luxury brand owned by BMW, will go all-electric from 2030. As of this date, no more thermal models will be manufactured or sold. Its first electric vehicle, the Specter coupe, will arrive in 2023.

Spectrum. Nothing to do with 007, Her Majesty’s spy. No, this is the next model from Rolls-Royce, the British luxury brand owned by BMW. Particularity of this vehicle expected in the fourth quarter of 2023: no turbocharged V12 under the hood, but one or two electric motors coupled to a large battery.

Such a turnaround is not due to chance. It follows the trend of the moment, namely that all car manufacturers in turn announce the abandonment of the gasoline engine in favor of electric. For the British manufacturer, the deadline is 2030. At this date, no more vehicles will be manufactured or sold.

The Specter Coupe, which will take over the aluminum platform of the Phantom, the limousine launched in 2017, is being prepared for “imminent road tests”, according to brand CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. The Sprectre coupe will have driven some 2.5 million test kilometers by the time it goes into production.

Owned by BMW, the Specter coupe should share certain components with the future BMW i7 announced and confirmed in March 2020. If we rely on certain BMW documents dated April 2020, this BMW i7 which would therefore offer its engine to Rolls-Royce would develop a power of 250 kW for the base model and up to 500 kW for the top-of-the-range model with “at least two electric motors”.

We can easily imagine that this last configuration will be used on the Sprectre coupe, the price of which should be stratospheric …

For the record, the Spirit of Ecstasy or Flying or Flying Lady is the most famous statuette adorning the front of all Rolls-Royces, and has been for more than a century.