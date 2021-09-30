Ronaldo as a hero, Barça in the middle of a nightmare, Bayern on fire … the best moments in video

Slapped by Bayern at the opening of its Champions League campaign, Barça suffered another slap in Lisbon, outclassed by Benfica (3-0). Cristiano Ronaldo appeared at the end of the match to save Manchester United.

Juventus 1-0 Chelsea

Dominated by Manchester City in the English league, Chelsea awaited Juve firmly to revive. Rejuvenated in Serie A after a start to the season far from its standards, the Old Lady has shown that she still had resources despite missing in attack. Compact in defense and sharp in attack, Juve posed serious problems for the formation of Thomas Tuchel, struggling to create dangerous opportunities in the first period. Trapped by Federico Chiesa after returning from the locker room, Chelsea leaves the lead of the group to Juve, winner of their first two matches.

>> Champions League: Barça, Bayern, Juve … relive the J2

Benfica 3-0 FC Barcelona

After the inaugural slap against Bayern Munich (3-0), Barça was expected at the turn, condemned to react. For his balance sheet and the good of his trainer Ronald Koeman, on an ejection seat. Somewhat reassured by a success against Levante (3-0) Barça is not cured, far from it. Koeman’s teammates have rectified the situation in La Liga, but the evil runs deeper. Benfica took advantage of it. The opening of the quick score of Nunez sowed doubt in the Catalan minds, and in particular that of Luuk de Jong, already very foggy. Master of this Barça still deprived of the Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, the Dutchman Memphis Depay did not weigh. And Barça, back to the wall, collapsed on a second goal from Silva. One of the great recruits of Benfica, the Ukrainian Yaremchuk was a real poison. Barça conceded a penalty at the end of the match, sinking definitively. A shipwreck. Humiliated for the second time this season, Barça is last in its group.

>> Discover RMC Sport’s offers and follow the Champions League live

Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev

Bayern Munich rolls out like a steamroller. Carried by the second double in two Champions League matches of his home scorer, the Polish Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarians left no chance to Dynamo Kiev (5-0), quite unable to thwart the irresistible advance of the German champion. Bayern strolled in his garden, like Serge Gnabry, author of the third goal, concluded with a powerful strike under the bar. Another German international, Leroy Sané, gave an even bigger score with a surprising goal. Just entered the game, the former Parisian Eric Choupo-Moting participated in the party.





Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

Incredible ending at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo played his 178th Champions League match on Wednesday, becoming the player to have played in the most games in the history of the competition. The last, which he played against Villarreal with the Red Devils on Wednesday night, could not have remained in his memory as an unforgettable memory as the Mancuniens suffered in the face of pressing from Unai Emery players. But the five-time Golden Ball found a way to offer victory to his team in the last 45 seconds of the game. Saved by the multiple parades of its last rampart David De Gea and a jewel of Telles, the Mancunians have benefited from a miracle, named CR7. Defeated by Young Boys Berne on Matchday 1, Manchester United clinched their first victory at the right time, as a double confrontation looms against an attractive Atalanta team.

Salzburg 2-1 Lille

After the draw against Wolfsburg two weeks ago, Lille was beaten by Salzburg (2-1) and his young prodigy Karim Adeyemi, author of a double, Wednesday during the second day of the Champions League. Le Losc, reinvigorated in Ligue 1 after two victories against Reims and Strasbourg, has not won in C1 for 9 matches. On Wednesday, his hopes were showered by the goals of Adeyemi, both scored from the penalty spot (35th, 53rd). The Northerners then managed to close the gap thanks to Burak Yilmaz (62nd), but that was not enough.

Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla FC

The least exciting meeting of the evening, this Wolfsburg-Sevilla ended in confusion after an extremely severe penalty whistled against the Germans. And which cost the French Josuha Guilavogui his place on the pitch. The midfielder was sent off for a sole in the penalty area, committed as an extension of a perfectly lawful defensive intervention on his part. Ivan Rakitic changed the sentence. Before that, the Wolves had enjoyed great success, opening the scoring with their first shot on target of the competition. The Sevillians, despite a very clear domination in the first act, could not find the solution, until the penalty which will not fail to speak.