Ronaldo has hurt, a Juve player lets go!

Leonardo Bonucci keeps a very contrasting memory of Cristiano Ronaldo’s passage to Juventus.

Despite goals in spades and admirable professionalism, Cristiano Ronaldo was not unanimous in Italy. In question, the enormous influence of the Portuguese star, who tended to polarize the game around him. This is what Leonardo Bonucci, historical executive of Juve, suggested. For the Italian international, the mere presence of CR7 could have had a negative effect.

“Cristiano’s presence had a great influence on us”

” There was this idea that a player, perhaps the best in the world, could guarantee the victory of Juventus, launched Bonucci in remarks granted to The Athletic. The presence of Cristiano had a great influence on us. Just training with him gave us something more, but subconsciously the players started to think that his presence alone was enough to win games… ”.





” We started to do a little less in the daily work, in the humility, the sacrifice, and the desire to be there for your teammate day after day., continued Bonucci. Over the past few years, I think this has come to light. (…) We missed something. Maybe it was taken for granted that if we gave the ball to Cristiano he would win the game. But Cristiano needed the team as much as we needed him, ”concluded the European champion.

