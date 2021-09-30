Rugby. Melvyn Jaminet at Stade Toulousain? The president of Perpignan pushes a rant

Rugby News See my news

Follow this media

Will Melvyn Jaminet still be Catalan next year? The president of Usap François Rivière hopes so. (© Icon Sport)

Turnaround in the transfer from behind Perpignan Melvyn Jaminet to the Toulouse stadium. This Thursday, September 30, while the international back of theUsap (22 years old; 3 caps) was announced for the Rouge et Noir next season by the Midi Dispatch, the president of the Catalan club, Francois Riviere, was quick to get out of his reserve to clarify the future of his nugget, again under contract until 2024.

“I’m fed up with it (…) These are uninformed or ill-intentioned rumors”

Joined by RMC Sport, he firmly denied an agreement with Stade Toulousain for a early release by Melvyn Jaminet at the end of this season. Unable to restrain his annoyance, Rivière gave it his rant: ” I’m sick of it. I already intervened two weeks ago in a press release to let Melvyn focus on her season. He signed at Usap, ”he explained, before continuing:

If one day he sees things differently, we’ll see. But this is not the topic of the moment, it is not topical. We will see in a few months or years if he wants to give a different turn to his career. All of these rumors of trying to say it’s done are uninformed at best, ill-intentioned at worst.

Francois RivierePresident of Perpignan

Racing 92 and Montpellier also on the lookout

Elected best Pro D2 player and ” revelation” from last season, during Rugby Night, the phenomenon Melvyn Jaminet arouses a lot of interest from the big teams of the Top 14, as it is promised a great future. Above the Toulouse stadium, which is in pole position on this file even if it does not seem complete yet, other formations of the Elite also follow closely the native of Hyères (Var), passed through RC Toulon, RC Vallée du Gapeau and RC Hyères-Carqueiranne-La Crau.

It’s about Racing 92 and of Montpellier, always according to RMC Sport. The president of the Hérault club, Mohed Altrad, is very interested in Jaminet and this, even if the player declined a first proposal of the MHR, a few weeks ago. For the moment, the back of the Usap does not wish to communicate on the subject, preferring to focus on his season and on keeping the Sang et Or in the Top 14.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Rugby in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.