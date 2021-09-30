Saïd: “Signing in Lens gave me back a little taste for football, everyday joy”

This summer, Wesley Said left the TFC for free to sign at Lens. And last weekend, the 26-year-old striker scored his first goal in his new colors on the Marseille lawn (2-3). It was Saïd’s first achievement since December 7, 2019 (a goal with TFC against Strasbourg, 4-2 defeat).





In a press conference, relayed by The team, Said came back to this moment and his complicated time in Toulouse: “It wasn’t necessarily relief, but I was happy. I had difficult months so obviously there were doubts, but it’s my mentality to not give up. (…) My most difficult moment in recent months? Obviously the injury (rupture of the cruciate ligaments), poor healing. It has been a blank year. So inevitably, there are doubts about the return, we do not know what we will give, if the knee will hold. It is something that I had never known. Lens? It was kind of the dream project for me, after two very complicated seasons, to reach a club that finished seventh, with a great philosophy, with people who know my true potential. What is certain is that it gave me back a little taste for football, joy in everyday life, and that’s already a lot. I had other contacts but as soon as Lens arrived it took away all my doubts.”