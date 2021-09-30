Sampaoli prepares a surprise with Steve Mandanda

Coach of the Olympique de Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli is about to make a strong choice with Steve mandanda this Thursday evening for the shock against Galatasaray in the Europa League.

OM: Mandanda or Pau Lopez, Sampaoli drops a clue

It’s the big day for Olympique de Marseille. This Thursday evening (9 p.m.) at the Vélodrome, the Marseille club will host the Galatasaray as part of the second day of the group stage of the Europa League, with an unknown: who will take place in the goals of OM, Steve mandanda Where Pau Lopez ?

Present at a pre-match press conference, Jorge Sampaoli hinted that nothing has yet been decided between his two goalkeepers. “The starting eleven, I haven’t made up my mind yet”, said the OM coach. If he leaves doubt on his choice, the Argentine coach could remain faithful to his habits observed in recent weeks by starting Pau Lopez.





Arrived in Marseille this summer from AS Rome, the Spanish goalkeeper goes on matches in the goals of OM. While Steve Mandanda must be satisfied with the status of replacement. Emblematic goalkeeper of the Olympic for nearly 15 years, the 36-year-old player is going through a complicated period within the Marseille club. And his situation may well continue for a while.

Mandanda holder against Galatasaray?

But this Thursday against Galatasaray, the coach Jorge Sampaoli could well make a strong choice in Marseille’s cages. RMC Sport explains in fact that the French goalkeeper is on track to be titular against Galatasaray this Thursday evening. If this information is confirmed, then Steve mandanda will be entitled to his first start in the Europa League this season.

As a reminder, after a sad draw on the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow (1-1), Olympique de Marseille is almost already in the obligation to obtain a positive result against the Turks of Galatasaray to hope to grab first place of group E.