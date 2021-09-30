Samsung 7 days: the Odyssey G5 27-inch PC screen down

A special Samsung promotion period is currently being launched at Amazon! And there is a way to get your hands on quality products like this curved PC screen that has everything you need for gaming!

Samsung 7 Days: reduction on the Odyssey G5 PC screen at Amazon

A period specially dedicated to the Korean brand, the 7 Samsung days allow you to stock up on promotions, reductions and discounts! And we have in particular a nice drop on this curved PC screen, the Samsung Odyssey G5! Offered at less than 270 €, it’s an excellent deal given its configuration!

The French Days have just passed and Black Friday is not for now. But, it is quite possible to do business with the Samsung 7 Days. This is how we find this screen from the Odyssey range.

The Samsung Odyssey is the assurance of turning to a quality screen. Curved, responsive and precise, this monitor is a real invitation to immersion. Whether it is to play or to enjoy your films, your series and your animes, will be there!

It must be said that with its configuration, it has plenty to make the difference with the competition. We find a 27-inch panel with a WQHD resolution and above all a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The responsiveness is not left out since the G5 has a response time of 1ms.

This means that this screen manages both to offer a clear image, without latency and above all precise in all circumstances. Whether for gaming, or simply office automation, it will stand out! So even if it represents an investment, it will be amortized over your use.





The Samsung Odyssey G5: a curved PC screen in detail

This PC monitor from Samsung has a 27-inch diagonal VA panel. Its resolution is 2560×1440 pixels, or WQHD. Its refresh rate is 144 HZ and its response time is 1ms.

Curved screen, its curvature is 1000R, which it does that offers a relief that invites immersion. On top of that, with the latency-free setup that it packs in, it is able to deliver a smooth and unique gaming and use experience.

Without latency because of its panel, and also thanks to the presence of technologies such as AMD FreeSync Premium or Adaptive-Sync which allow synchronization of this screen with your graphics card. Tears, stuttering and picture blurring will be absent from your use of this PC monitor.

To connect this screen to your devices, you can count on a DisplayPort 1.2 input, an HDMI 2.0 input, two USB 3.0 inputs and a 3.5mm jack output. The latter can be very useful to you, because this screen is devoid of loudspeakers. Finally, it is possible to hang it on a wall mount thanks to its VESA interface in 75mm x 75mm.

The 7 Samsung Days, it lasts until October 3, 2021! There are many offers available on Samsung products. And we invite you to consult them via this link below:

