Sarah Everard case: the police officer who raped and killed her sentenced to life imprisonment

Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old police officer, was sentenced on Thursday by British justice to life imprisonment for the rape and murder in March of Londoner Sarah Everard. In announcing his sentence to the police officer at the Old Bailey Criminal Court in London, Judge Adrian Fulford stressed that the murder had taken place under “particularly brutal circumstances” and had affected a “totally blameless” victim.

The death of the 33-year-old, kidnapped as she walked home from a dinner with friends, then found dead strangled and body burned a week later in a wood, had caused a stir in the country . Thousands of women had shared their feeling of insecurity on social networks, calling on politicians to act against violence against women.

Married and father of two, Couzens is the first police officer in British history to receive this sentence. The “whole life order” is the most severe sanction in the British penal system. It implies that the convicted person cannot submit requests for conditional release unless there are exceptional humanitarian grounds to justify them. To date, since the abolition of the death penalty in 1969, around 60 people have been sentenced to a “whole life order”, mostly serial killers and terrorists.

The judge accused the policeman of fueling the women’s sense of insecurity and eroding their confidence in the work of the police. “I have not seen any evidence of real contrition on your part as opposed to self-pity and attempts on your part to avoid or minimize the consequences of what you have done,” he said. he reproached Couzens, who, standing, kept his eyes riveted on his feet.

Furious that the accused did not reveal the details of the last five hours of his victim, he also accused him of having tried to “minimize his real responsibility” during his hearing by the police. Arrested six days after the young woman’s disappearance, he claimed to have handed Sarah Everard alive to three men from Eastern Europe. But he then admitted his responsibility and pleaded guilty. His lawyer, Jim Sturman, explained Thursday that his client “was not looking to make excuses for what he did and that he is filled with self-hatred and shame.” He tried to argue that there was no evidence that Couzens was planning to kill the young woman when he kidnapped her.



Two hours in London in search of prey

On the contrary, the judge considered that the premeditation was perfectly supportable. During the two-day court hearing, a witness claimed to have seen Everard handcuffed prior to her kidnapping. Wayne Couzens used his capacity as a police officer – he guarded diplomatic buildings – and used the Covid protocols as a pretext to arrest the young woman and put her in a rental car. Telesurveillance images corroborated this testimony. The young woman, handcuffed behind the back in the back of the car, had no way of undoing her seat belt to escape if she had started to have doubts about the quality of her kidnapper as a police officer.

After telling his wife he was working that night, Couzens had driven for two hours around London, looking for prey. He had already been to London, without any valid reason, on January 23, February 5 and February 14. He had purchased handcuff keys from Amazon, which were found in the car, and various items useful for his package. The rental car had been hired on February 28, three days before his crime. “The accused had foreseen well in advance, in all its unspeakably sinister details, what was going to happen. All that was missing until then was his victim, ”the judge again accused.