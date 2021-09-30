Scarlet Nexus: great news for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 kicked off today and with it, some crisp announcements about the… Xbox Game Pass. Yes, the very American platform has decided to conquer the Japanese market and to do this, it has just acquired a significant weapon in its catalog.

SCARLET NEXUS had been talked about when it was released in June 2021: with a very particular universe, a shimmering artistic direction and a very nervous action, the game of Bandai Namco had hit the mark. Good news, this one arrives today in the Xbox Game Pass.

The news was announced at Microsoft’s conference at the Tokyo Game Show 2021 and thus demonstrates the manufacturer’s desire to slowly conquer the Japanese market. If he still has work to do, the proposal of this very Japanese title may work in his favor: for clarification, SCARLET NEXUS is therefore available everywhere in the world (both in France and in Japan) and on PC, Xbox and even smartphone or tablet thanks to the xCloud version. And that is not just anything!

We therefore wish you a pleasant adventure in the tormented streets of Neo-Tokyo, designed in passing by Keita Iizuka and Kenji Anabuki, two eminent figures from the Tales of saga.

The opinion of

TheXsable

Scarlet Nexus is a big hit when it comes to the action. With its nervous and supercharged fights, you quickly become powerful controller in hand, especially when you can borrow the power of your allies on the fly. This action is helped by framerate which does not falter on next-gen consoles despite the deluge of effects on the screen which can cause readability concerns. If the proposed universe is visually attractive, we regret not being able to enjoy it anymore because of a cruel lack of additional content. Ditto for the story which is certainly interesting but which is served by a more than minimalist staging. A good first draft which, we hope, will serve as a solid basis for a more ambitious sequel in the years to come.