Singer Britney Spears freed from her father’s tutelage

A Britney Spears fan celebrates the Los Angeles court’s decision on September 29, 2021 to lift guardianship from the star’s father. CHRIS PIZZELLO / AP

A court in Los Angeles (California) decided, Wednesday, September 29, to withdraw the guardianship of Britney Spears to her father Jamie, in accordance with the wishes of the singer who had described as“Abusive” this measure which it seeks annulment.

Judge Brenda Penny said during the eagerly awaited hearing that the current deal was “Untenable” as is. So she decided, ” in the interest “ of the Artist, to suspend Jamie Spears from his role as Tutor with immediate effect.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Engaged in a fight against being placed under guardianship, Britney Spears reconciles America

This supervision, set up in 2008 after mental disorders manifested by the star, remains however for the moment in force but until further notice Jamie Spears no longer has a say in the management of privacy or finances of his daughter, now entrusted to professionals. The court is expected to rule on the end of this guardianship measure at a future hearing, likely by the end of the year.

Jamie spears “Must be suspended on September 29, and the wardship must end quickly”, wrote Mathew Rosengart, lawyer for Britney Spears, in a petition filed this week. “Every day that passes with him as a tutor – every day and every hour – is a day when he causes his daughter anguish and pain “, he continued.





An army of fans

In support of his statements, a recent documentary by the New York Times (Controlling Britney Spears) accuses Jamie Spears of having secretly installed surveillance cameras in her daughter’s room and of having recorded her private conversations. Her father denied having exercised any illegal surveillance on his daughter.

Dozens of Britney Spears fans were gathered in court in Los Angeles on September 29, awaiting the lifting of the guardianship exercised by the star’s father. VALERIE MACON / AFP

Another documentary, Britney vs Spears, produced by Netflix, claims that the 39-year-old singer had twice tried, at the start of the guardianship measure, to be advised in this case by her own lawyer, which she had been refused. It was not until July of this year that she was able to hire a board.

In August, Jamie Spears himself seemed to finally give in to the pressure: he asked the courts to end the guardianship measure, noting that the singer “Believes she can manage her own life” from now on.

Read also Britney Spears’ father agrees to ask for the end of his daughter’s guardianship

Britney Spears has publicly opposed this placing under guardianship during her testimony in court or in publications on social networks. She had said in particular that she had not been able to have her IUD removed when she wanted to have other children, and to be forced to take drugs that made her feel ” drunk “.

She has been supported for years by an army of fans calling for the “Liberation” of their idol. They were numerous (a hundred) to have gathered once again on Wednesday in front of the Los Angeles court.