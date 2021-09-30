Singer Britney Spears released from father’s guardianship by court

After months of proceedings and twists and turns, a Los Angeles court decided Wednesday, September 29 to withdraw the guardianship of Britney Spears from her father Jamie. Judge Brenda Penny said during this hearing that the current agreement was “untenable” as is. So she decided, “in the interest” of the Artist, to suspend Jamie Spears from his role as Tutor with immediate effect.

This supervision, set up in 2008 after mental disorders manifested by the star and described as“abusive” by the singer, remains in force for the moment. Jamie Spears has, however, until further notice, more a say in the management of the private life or finances of his daughter, entrusted to professionals. Jamie Spears will have to pass the orders to an accountant as soon as possible, Justice Penny added, noting that her decision was not subject to appeal. It fixed November 12 as a “short audience” intended to formally endorse the end of the tutorship. A second is scheduled for December 13 to consider financial matters and other details.





“The placement under guardianship must end quickly”, wrote Mathew Rosengart, lawyer for Britney Spears, in a motion filed this week which once again requested the suspension of Jamie Spears. “Every day that passes with him as a tutor – every day and every hour – is a day when he causes his daughter anguish and pain”, he continued, calling Jamie Spears a“cruel, toxic and abusive man”.