Six Argentinian players excluded from Rugby Championship for health violations

Argentina will have to do without six of its players on Saturday, against Australia, on the sixth and final day of the Rugby Championship. These players were indeed excluded Thursday for violating health rules, passing without authorization from the State of Queensland (Australia), where the match will take place, to that of New South Wales.
Two members of the management were with the six players
The six players involved are Santiago Medrano, Pablo Matera – regular holders with the Pumas – Sebastian Cancelliere, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra and Santiago Socino. They were accompanied by two members of the management, manager Lucas Chioccarelli and video analyst Rodrigo Martinez.
The group had left the base camp of the Argentina team in Gold Coast (Queensland), to go to Byron Bay (New South Wales). They were spotted when they tried to get back to Queensland state on Wednesday evening. According to the rules in force against the Covid-19, anyone wanting to enter Queensland from an area of high epidemic must have permission or observe a period of quarantine.
Internal investigation by the Argentine Federation
” The Sanzaar (South Africa New Zealand Australia and Argentina Rugby, body which manages the Rugby Championship) is very disappointed that such a violation has occurred given the clear rules in place to ensure the health and safety of all players and their supervision, in accordance with the corresponding health obligations “, Said the instance, in a statement.
The Argentinian Federation (Argentina Rugby) reported that the players were “ in perfect health “. ” An internal investigation was put in place to clarify and determine the responsibilities of what happened She added.