skyrocketing for “Die May Wait” in London

Audiences and critics conquered, record bookings … Across the Channel, the last film of the 007 franchise with actor Daniel Craig in the shoes of the famous spy starts off with a bang, a few days before its release in France set for October 6.

Die can wait (No Time To Die), the new episode in the adventures of James Bond, gets off to a euphoric start for its theatrical release in the UK on Thursday September 30, with reviews won and bookings record. This highly anticipated film, the release of which has been postponed for 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a welcome boost for cinemas hard hit by successive lockdowns.



Theaters chain Odeon said it sold more than 175,000 tickets for the film within two weeks of going on sale. For their part, Vue cinemas sold more than 270,000 tickets before the release and expect the film, the 25th James Bond and fifth and last with Daniel Craig as 007, to be the biggest success in the UK. United and in Ireland since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in December 2019.

Odeon said about 40% of tickets are purchased by patrons returning to theaters for the first time since the pandemic, with more than a third purchased by moviegoers over 46, “showing the enduring popularity of everyone’s favorite spy”.





In addition to this commercial success, To die can wait has racked up rave reviews since the film premiered on Tuesday, September 28 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. “It’s better than good. It’s beautiful”, the cinema critic of the Times (article in English, subscribers only), greeting the “moving portrait of an aging hero facing his obsolescence”.

This opus shows that the “007 franchise is still capable of surprising fans”, underlined the daily The Guardian (article in English). The tabloid The Sun (idem) greet waterfalls “simply spectacular, especially a scene involving a motorbike in Italy which you will watch while covering your eyes, gray with fear”.

In the film, the character invented by the writer Ian Fleming is taken from his retirement to face his best enemies: Blofeld, the SPECTER organization and especially the dreaded Safin (Rami Malek). Confronted with his intimate faults, the most famous agent in the service of His Majesty has the delicate mission of saving both the world and his family. The film will be released on October 6, 2021 in France.