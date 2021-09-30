Smartphones: why some models will no longer have internet access from Thursday

This Thursday, September 30 at 4:01 p.m. sharp, owners of smartphones, tablets and even certain products such as computers, game consoles and smart TVs prior to 2017 will have to say goodbye to the Internet and the connected world.

The fault is a digital security certificate that will automatically block all devices that were sold before January 2017, reports computer security researcher Scott Helme on his blog.

The man thus warns that nearly a third of smartphones or tablets under Android in circulation are likely to be affected by this problem. Same quack on the side of the iPhone and iPad which would not have gone under iOS10 (at least), while consoles like the PS4 or even a Wii U which would not have been updated since 2017 for example could find themselves stranded . At the same time, connected televisions that have never been updated for four years or even PCs or Macs that have not passed the milestone of Windows XP (with Service Pack 2) or MacOS 10.12.0 will be found in the ‘inability to return to the web.





Updates needed

Don’t panic though, if you’ve updated your product since then, the protocol won’t prevent you from surfing the web. However, researcher Scott Helme warns that several hundred thousand mobiles, tablets and consoles will be affected, as many users do not think about updating their devices. In addition, some devices that are considered too old may not be able to be updated and should therefore be banned from the World Wide Web.

The last resort for certain devices is the use of Firefox as an Internet browser since it does not use the same security certificate protocol. Firefox would therefore be a way to get around this problem, at least for PC and Mac owners.