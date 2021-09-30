Solutions 30 in decline: cash flow down sharply in the first half of the year

(AOF) – Solutions 30 lost 2.40% to 8.76 euros the day after the announcement of an EBITDA margin under pressure in the first half and a sharp drop in cash flow. New technology solutions specialist adjusted EBITDA increased 19.8% to € 49.5 million, representing 11.2% of revenue, compared to 11.3% in the first half of 2020 .

“The priority has been to invest in the recruitment and training of teams to allow the significant scaling up of contracts signed by the group and to support the deployment of new technologies in several European countries”, explained the group.

Consolidated turnover reached 441.3 million euros, up 20.9% (+ 17.5% organically) compared to the same period of 2020. Maintenance activities, recurring by nature, represent 58% of the activity.

The results “are excellent bills and once again show much higher margins in ‘mature’ areas such as France and Belgium than in areas still in the establishment phase.”

The cash flow generated by the activity thus came to 7.2 million euros, against 84.6 million a year earlier. The escalation of contracts and the return to more normative payment terms than during fiscal year 2020 have in fact generated an increase of € 30.7 million in working capital requirements, which amounts to -9 million euros. euros.

For the current year as a whole, Solutions 30 has confirmed that it anticipates profitable double-digit growth in its activity, with however a higher basis for comparison in the second half of 2020 which had benefited from a catch-up effect after exiting containment. .

However, the firm warns, the supply difficulties on certain materials, if they continued, could slow down certain deployments.





The group adds that it is returning to a more normative situation which should allow it to relaunch its policy of targeted acquisitions, and consolidate its role as market federator. Solutions 30 thus posted net cash of € 44 million at the end of June 2021, compared to net cash of € 59.2 million at the end of December 2020.

While the EY firm said in May it was “unable to express an audit opinion” on the 2020 accounts, Solutions 30 explains that the Group’s new auditor, PKF Audit & Conseil, conducted in-depth due diligence on the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2021 in accordance with professional standards.

After examining the accounts for the first half of 2021, PKF Audit & Conseil did not identify any other point which suggests that the accounts were not drawn up in accordance with IAS 34 on interim financial information.

AOF – LEARN MORE

Jobs at risk

According to forecasts from the Professional Union of Digital Actors (Syntec Numérique), the decline in activity should reach 4.6% for the whole of 2020. However, the end of the year was more lenient for professionals. . The situation has improved slightly since September, in terms of calls for tenders and the order book.

Technology consulting players will have suffered particularly in 2020, recording a 12.3% drop in their activity. They are, in fact, very present in two sectors particularly affected by the health crisis, civil aeronautics and the automobile. The risk of job cuts is greatest in technology consulting. Syntec Numérique assesses the positions in danger in this niche at 10,000.

Very cautious, professionals expect a rebound of 1% for the sector in 2021.