Sonos Beam Gen 2 review: Sonos compact soundbar goes Dolby Atmos

The exemplary neutrality of the 2018 model leaves room for a warmer sound, with low frequencies slightly emphasized. Is this a defect? Not really, since the rendering is still very balanced – especially for iPhone owners, who are lucky enough to be able to access the TruePlay automatic acoustic calibration. It is simply decked out with a small surplus of roundness which purists can certainly castigate “infidelity”, but which is very flattering to the ear. It is no coincidence that many connected speakers on the market share this character trait (see the Apple HomePod Mini for example).

Beyond this consideration, the Beam Gen 2 nevertheless ensures a remarkably clean and controlled sound reproduction, in which the excellent precision of the mids and treble stands out. This allows it in particular to offer a very open, very “lively” reproduction – a quality that is appreciated just as well in music listening as in video content.

On the bass side, the seat is obviously not what one could achieve with a dedicated subwoofer, but it remains quite commendable. Within the limits of what is physically possible with a compact soundbar, the balance found between depth and percussion is ideal. It is only with the most heavily loaded signals in the lower midrange that the bar sometimes reaches its limits; then, the dynamics of the restitution can be undermined, and leave room for a little confusion. If you are disturbed by this, one solution may be to go to the tone settings in the mobile application, and lower the bass by two or three notches.