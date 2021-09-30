Sony has just prevented all PS4s from dying … suddenly

It’s the story of a planned obsolescence that could have killed every PS4 on the planet in a few years, a mass slaughter that will not happen thanks to its operating system update 9.00. The console OS until then, and on purpose, a real time bomb.

Indeed, during the initialization of the PS4, a first synchronization is carried out with the PSN servers, from Sony, synchronization which is maintained throughout the life of the small battery integrated into the motherboard. Once this battery is dead, it is replaced and the console must synchronize to the PSN server again. But what will happen when Sony disconnects the servers? Well, the PS4s will simply stop running digital games!

This is where the 9.00 update comes in. It removes the obligation of this “official” synchro, and thus the sword of Damocles which was suspended above the more than 116.4 million PS4 sold around the world since its launch in 2013. Or how Sony fought software obsolescence… which he had programmed himself.

Credit for finding and testing that this enhancement works well goes to the Modern Vintage Gamer YouTube channel, which demonstrated the patch’s effectiveness.

This patch therefore defuses a software “bomb” planned by Sony to fight against … trophy cheating. In order to avoid having gamers set their console clock by hand to claim to have achieved their long-standing successes, Sony had integrated a system to protect the console’s internal clock.





If the entire gaming community welcomes this gesture on the part of Sony – not without bitching in passing against its first implementation as well as the difficulty of access to the famous battery – there are still unanswered questions.

When will Sony roll out this kind of update on the PS3, which suffers from the same problem? Sony, which had announced its disconnection from PSN had also backed down, because the decision would have condemned the consoles in the same way.

Finally, when will we see these potential “software bombs” framed by law? At a time when we are trying – and we must – to keep high tech products alive as long as possible, these protection mechanisms should be accompanied by a legal promise of “liberation” as soon as the peak of commercial exploitation hits. at its end. A software release that could have saved millions of products in the past. And billions in the future.

