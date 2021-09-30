Steve Mandanda absent, Mattéo Guendouzi called

What follows after this advertisement

The France team can write a new line to its record in early October. The Blues, who remain on two draws (against Bosnia and Ukraine) and a victory (against Finland) at the September rally, are indeed qualified for the Final Four of the League of Nations and face Belgium in semi-final, in Turin, at Juventus Stadium, on Thursday, October 7. They would find, in case of qualification, the winner of the other half, Italy-Spain, in the final, in Milan, at San Siro, on Sunday, October 10. In the event of a defeat against the Red Devils, they would play the match for 3rd place, on October 10, in Turin, at Juventus Stadium.

From the headquarters of the French Football Federation in Paris, Didier Deschamps announced the list of players summoned for the occasion. In the goals, no surprises, with the summons of captain Hugo Lloris and Mike Maignan, author of a good start to the season with AC Milan. Steve Mandanda, heckled at Olympique de Marseille, is however absent, replaced by Bordeaux Benoît Costil. In defense, we find the regulars Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe or Lucas Digne. Theo Hernandez, convincing against Finland for his first cape, is once again present at the rendezvous, alongside his brother Lucas.

Hernandez, Tchouaméni, Veretout and Diaby maintained

In the middle, in the absence of N’Golo Kanté, recently tested positive for Covid-19, the national coach will count on his captains Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot. Monegasque Aurélien Tchouaméni, revelation of the last gathering, will also be in the game, as will Jordan Veretout. The Marseillais Mattéo Guendouzi, called in reinforcement during the last meeting, is this time summoned from the outset.





Karim Benzema, author of a thunderous start to the season with Real Madrid (9 goals in 9 appearances in all competitions), will be the leader of the French attack alongside Parisian Kylian Mbappé. Antoine Griezmann, double scorer against Finland (2-0), will try to confirm his rise in power after finally unlocking his goal counter with Atlético de Madrid. Moussa Diaby, interesting during his entries in September, retains the confidence of the staff. Olivier Giroud is still absent.

The list :

Guardians: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Benoît Costil (Bordeaux)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Jules Koundé (Sevilla), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Léo Dubois (Olympique Lyonnais), Raphaël Varane (Manchester United), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris SG), Lucas Hernandez ( Bayern Munich)

Environments : Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Aurélien Tchouaméni (AS Monaco), Jordan Veretout (AS Roma), Mattéo Guendouzi (OM), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin)

Attackers: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbappé (Paris SG), Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)