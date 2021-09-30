Steve Mandanda tenured against Galatasaray?

For five matches, Jorge Sampaoli has chosen to start Pau Lopez in place of Steve Mandanda in the cages of Olympique de Marseille. If the Spaniard did not necessarily concede many goals, he was not reassured either, whether by his kicking or his outings. The reasons for this choice of the Argentine coach, while the French international made a good start to the season, also leave one wondering.





In a press conference on Wednesday, on the eve of the Europa League match against Galatasaray, Sampaoli said he had not yet made his decision regarding the goalkeeper position for this match and is in the habit of announcing his choice the same day. . According to RMC, the Marseille coach is divided between continuing to test Lopez, or relaunching Mandanda, whose morale has been affected since he has been on the bench. Even if the latter were to be established this Thursday evening (9 p.m.) against the Turks, the Spaniard should, for the moment, remain number one in the league.