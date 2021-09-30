“Strong suspicions” of manipulation around the Olympic title of Tony Yoka, his threatened gold medal

Seeing Richard McLaren’s name next to his never bodes well, and that’s exactly what’s happening to Tony Yoka, whose Rio 2016 Olympic title is under investigation. of the Canadian lawyer, now known as the slayer of sports cheaters. Even before the first details of the said investigation are revealed, on Thursday, the British press evokes a dozen matches manipulated by the judges including the Tony Yoka-Joe Joyce final, as stated in Daily Mail.

Among the countries suspected of having benefited in 2016, Uzbekistan and therefore, France (six Olympic medals in Brazil), carried by the former executive director of the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA), Karim Bouzidi, who had been sacked three days before the end of the same Games. Several judges and referees are also placed in the suspect box.





Reverse result?

The English tabloid further argues that the outcome of the controversial final could be reversed, and that Tony Yoka could possibly trade his gold medal with Joyce’s silver one. No appeal had been made at the time but many were moved not to see the Briton win, including Anthony Joshua, then BBC commentator who had not hesitated to say that his compatriot was “the true Olympic champion. The rest of the story will therefore perhaps prove him right.