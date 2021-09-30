More

    Stunning Kate Middleton: The Gold Price For Her Glittery Dress

    Entertainment


    Making the United Kingdom shine while promoting its elegance is what James Bond and the British royal family have in common. Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William came together, as did Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles, to the world premiere of the British hero’s latest film, James Bond: Dying Can Wait, Tuesday September 28, 2021, necessarily at the Royal Albert Hall in London.


    The Duchess of Cambridge had trusted designer Jenny Packham for an all-gold dress topped with a long cape, available priced at 3,640 pounds sterling (more than 4,200 euros). Her hair pulled up in a stylized bun gave a glimpse of large earrings from London label O’Nitaa. William had chosen a velvet jacket with cashmere moccasins from the firm Arthur Sleep.

    Kate and William had the chance to meet all of the actors in the film, including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux and of course, Daniel Craig, as did screenwriters Neal Purvis, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Robert Wade, as well. as the authors of the original soundtrack for this installment, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFiresprite: the latest PlayStation studio strengthens with the purchase of Fabrik Games – teller report
    Next articleJuvenile criminal justice reform enters into force

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC