Stunning Kate Middleton: The Gold Price For Her Glittery Dress

Making the United Kingdom shine while promoting its elegance is what James Bond and the British royal family have in common. Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William came together, as did Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles, to the world premiere of the British hero’s latest film, James Bond: Dying Can Wait, Tuesday September 28, 2021, necessarily at the Royal Albert Hall in London.





The Duchess of Cambridge had trusted designer Jenny Packham for an all-gold dress topped with a long cape, available priced at 3,640 pounds sterling (more than 4,200 euros). Her hair pulled up in a stylized bun gave a glimpse of large earrings from London label O’Nitaa. William had chosen a velvet jacket with cashmere moccasins from the firm Arthur Sleep.

Kate and William had the chance to meet all of the actors in the film, including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux and of course, Daniel Craig, as did screenwriters Neal Purvis, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Robert Wade, as well. as the authors of the original soundtrack for this installment, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell.