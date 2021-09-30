suspended prison sentence for the Nice supporter who attacked Payet

Tony C., the Nice supporter who kicked Dimitri Payet during the match against OM on August 22, was sentenced to a 12-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday. This fan of OGC Nice was also handed a five-year stadium ban.

This sentence pronounced by the criminal court of Nice is lower than the requisitions of the prosecutor, who had asked for one year of imprisonment of which six months closed. Tony C., 28-year-old temporary worker and supporter of OGC Nice since his childhood, therefore escapes prison, but his sentence is accompanied by a period of two years of probationary follow-up and an “obligation of care”, and he will have to justify “a job or a training”.

"There is no firm imprisonment, we have not heard an example," said the president, during the deliberation. The Nice supporter is also banned from the stadium "for 5 years, ie the maximum ban", added the president. He will have to "report to the police station during each meeting between Nice and OM", but he will be exempt from it for the other matches of OGC Nice.





“It is a decision which seems to me balanced and proportionate and below the requisitions of the public prosecutor”, reacted Me Benjamin Taïeb, lawyer of the supporter, who “will not appeal”: “The ban of stadium of five years is completely legitimate, so my client is happy with this decision, ”he added.

The first to invade the lawn

On August 22, during the third day of Ligue 1, the Nice-Olympique de Marseille match was definitively interrupted in the 78th minute, while Dimitri Payet, the Marseille playmaker, who was about to take a corner, was the target of ultra Nice supporters.

Hit in the back by a plastic water bottle, Payet returned the projectile to the audience. Dozens of Nice supporters had then invaded the lawn, causing a general fight between supporters, players of the two teams and members of the management of the two clubs.

According to the video recordings, the supporter was the first to invade the lawn and walked with his foot forward towards Payet. “I went down to demand accounts and explanations. I saw several players around me and I panicked,” he had justified himself during the hearing on September 22.

At the time of these serious incidents, Nice was leading 1-0. But the match will be replayed on October 27 on neutral ground and one point was withdrawn from OGC Nice. Another Nice supporter, accused of having given a Nazi salute during the same meeting, will be tried on October 13.