suspension of the sanitary pass in Rio de Janeiro

A court of second instance on Wednesday (September 29) suspended the application of the health pass, which became compulsory a week ago to enter certain places, especially tourist ones, in Rio de Janeiro, we learned from a judicial source. In his decision, judge Paulo Rangel qualified the decree instituting this pass and signed by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, as “Health dictatorship” and compared the “persecution” suffered by those not vaccinated against Covid-19 to that endured, among others, by Jews.

Access to emblematic sites of Rio de Janeiro, the tourist capital of Brazil, such as Sugarloaf Mountain, but also to cultural places or sports halls has been conditioned since September 15 on the presentation of a health pass. “I have said it on other occasions and I will repeat it here. The decree divides the society into two types: the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, by preventing the NON-VACCINATED from moving freely in the places of Rio de Janeiro, a serious violation of the freedom of movement ”, wrote the magistrate in his decision.





In another excerpt from his decision, this judge recalls that Jews were persecuted and blacks enslaved “For fear that they contaminate the minds of the people of the time, treating them as incapable, dangerous and harmful to society”. He also referred to Adolf Hitler who, “Through Nazi propaganda, introduced the fear of Jews and gypsies to the population”.

The city of Rio deplores some 33,000 deaths from Covid-19, with a very high death rate of 440 per 100,000, well above the national average (283). Brazil is, with more than 596,000 dead, the second most bereaved country by the Covid-19 epidemic, after the United States.