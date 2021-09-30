Sylvie Vartan: her categorical opinion on the homage to Johnny Hallyday and the statue in his memory

Asked by Le Parisien, Sylvie Vartan returned to the tribute paid to Johnny Hallyday on September 14. The singer admits not having liked the statue which was inaugurated at all.

This Friday October 1st, Sylvie Vartan will release her 50th album. Baptized, Thanks for looking, he retraces his love life, which she obviously shared with a certain Johnny Hallyday, who will become the father of his son, David. In her new opus, the singer dedicated a title to the Taulier, We still love each other but differently. A way to also pay tribute to this immense artist. “I could have dedicated it to Johnny … and to others! But as we were both known, it is indeed to him that we can think of when listening to him. With Johnny, it was fire, passion. After our separation, we have always been accomplices “, she confides to Tele-Leisure, in a September 29 interview.

Indeed, Sylvie Vartan and Johnny Hallyday have always remained very close. However, the singer was not present during the tribute to the singer on Tuesday, September 14. Organized by Laeticia Hallyday, Johnny’s last wife, the tribute ceremony was concluded by the unveiling of a statue in honor of the performer‘Light the fire. And we can not say that Sylvie Vartan greatly appreciated the work of Bertrand Lavier : “I’ve seen pictures, it’s not a statue, it’s … a motorbike, we don’t even know if it’s his. We can’t say it’s beautiful. I want to remember him in his strength “, says the singer in an interview for the Parisian. As for the esplanade inaugurated in the name of Johnny Hallyday, his opinion is also decided : “Bringing your memory to life, creating a place for your fans, that’s very good. If it’s not mercantile, it’s good but it is not done with a notorious elegance”.

Sylvie Vartan: “David owes nothing to anyone, like me”

David Hallyday’s mother also returned to her son’s refusal to attend the concert organized for his father: “He behaved very decently, he doesn’t take care of it. He keeps it all in his heart and he owes nothing to anyone like me. There is no more conflict. Everyone has had this. he wanted. Not everyone wants to fight, to get dirty “, she explained, she who admits not listening to the latest albums, posthumously released by the artist. Sylvie Vartan wants to keep in memory, the image of Johnny Hallyday, which she knew, much younger.

