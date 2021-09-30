Sylvie Vartan – This baby she lost with Johnny: “I would have had at least four children with him”

As his new album, titled Thanks for looking, Sylvie Vartan gave a new interview to the magazine Paris Match September 30, 2021. The opportunity for the singer to review her debut and her love story with Johnny Hallyday at length. Unfiltered, the 77-year-old star talks about the ups and downs of their relationship, including the loss of their second child.

Shortly after their marriage, celebrated somehow during a ceremony in the countryside in 1965, Sylvie Vartan discovers that she is pregnant with their son David. From the outset, the icon of yé-yés puts in brackets what was a veritable whirlwind of concerts, recordings and promotional tours: she decides to “go green“by finding her mother and her grandparents in Loconville (Oise). But it is without Johnny that she saw her pregnancy:”He was doing his job. Me, I had a mission: to give birth to our child, whom I wanted against and against almost everyone, she remembers, half a century later. Our professional entourage feared that this baby would scuttle our careers. Well, especially that of Johnny (…). I held on and, in an ideal existence I would have had at least four children with him.“





Eight years after the birth of David, Sylvie Vartan and Johnny announce the arrival of their second child to the press. Unfortunately, they lose the baby … “I would have liked to have a second child with him. Life has decided otherwise, confides today the interpreter of Like a boy. I don’t know if that would have changed the end of our story. Life meant that we still stayed together for twenty years, from 1961 to 1981. “

The distance imposed by their respective careers is ultimately the reason for their efforts to save their marriage. Shortly after her divorce from the Taulier, Sylvie Vartan meets the second man of her life: the American producer Tony Scotti, the one who “reconcile with love“. It was with him that she adopted her daughter Darina in Bulgaria, in 1998. Despite everything, Sylvie Vartan has always kept a strong bond with Johnny, going back on stage with him several times, before accompanying him in his ultimate fight against the disease.At the funeral of the rocker in 2017, she was of course present, alongside David and his adored granddaughters Ilona and Emma Smet.