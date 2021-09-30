“Take the Sputnik”: Putin recommends Russian vaccine to Erdogan

ANTIBODY – The Russian president said he was “lucky” not to have been infected with covid-19 and recommended his Turkish counterpart to use the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for his next injection.
Sputnik vs. Pfizer. On Wednesday, during a meeting for negotiations in Sochi, Vladimir Putin recommended Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to use the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. “The next time you have to get revaccinated, do it in time with the Sputnik”, launched the Russian president. The Turkish president, 67, told him that he had already received a booster of the Pfizer vaccine. “So next time”, added the Russian leader.
Vladimir Putin, who has just come out of a two-week isolation period after a major epidemic outbreak in his entourage, had just said that he was not infected after spending an entire day with an infected counselor. “I have a high level of anti-body. Thank goodness I’m lucky”, he assured.
857 dead in one day in Russia
On the same day, Russia, the most damaged country in Europe since the start of the pandemic, recorded a second consecutive record of daily deaths from the coronavirus, with 857 dead. The country has been facing an epidemic wave since June linked to the more contagious Delta variant.
Vaccination, against a background of mistrust of the authorities’ assurances, remains sluggish despite the design of four national vaccines including Sputnik V. According to a count from the Gogov site, only 28.8% of the Russian population is fully vaccinated to date. And to preserve a fragile economy, the authorities refuse to adopt health containment measures.
