More

    “Take the Sputnik”: Putin recommends Russian vaccine to Erdogan

    NewsWorld


    As promised, Vladimir Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus this Tuesday, March 23.
    As promised, Vladimir Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus this Tuesday, March 23. – Alexei Druzhinin / SPUTNIK / AFP

    ANTIBODY – The Russian president said he was “lucky” not to have been infected with covid-19 and recommended his Turkish counterpart to use the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for his next injection.

    ER with AFP –

    Sputnik vs. Pfizer. On Wednesday, during a meeting for negotiations in Sochi, Vladimir Putin recommended Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to use the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. “The next time you have to get revaccinated, do it in time with the Sputnik”, launched the Russian president. The Turkish president, 67, told him that he had already received a booster of the Pfizer vaccine. “So next time”, added the Russian leader.

    All the info on

    Covid-19: the challenge of vaccination

    Vladimir Putin, who has just come out of a two-week isolation period after a major epidemic outbreak in his entourage, had just said that he was not infected after spending an entire day with an infected counselor. “I have a high level of anti-body. Thank goodness I’m lucky”, he assured.

    857 dead in one day in Russia

    On the same day, Russia, the most damaged country in Europe since the start of the pandemic, recorded a second consecutive record of daily deaths from the coronavirus, with 857 dead. The country has been facing an epidemic wave since June linked to the more contagious Delta variant.

    Read also

    Vaccination, against a background of mistrust of the authorities’ assurances, remains sluggish despite the design of four national vaccines including Sputnik V. According to a count from the Gogov site, only 28.8% of the Russian population is fully vaccinated to date. And to preserve a fragile economy, the authorities refuse to adopt health containment measures.

    On the same subject

    The most read articles

    Denmark: an artist who was to exhibit 70,000 euros in banknotes left with the money

    Home energy diagnostics: a bad surprise for owners

    Rise in energy prices: Jean Castex will announce measures at 8 p.m. on TF1 this Thursday

    LIVE – End of the mask at school: here is the list of the 47 departments concerned from Monday

    Donald Trump’s “terrifying anger” told by his former spokesperson

    LCI logo
    defends the ambition of information
    free,
    verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
    advertising .

    To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSylvie Vartan – This baby she lost with Johnny: “I would have had at least four children with him”
    Next articleAt auction, Plozévet’s treasure exceeded one million euros! – Brittany

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC