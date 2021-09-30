Tension within the association of restaurateurs of the islands of Guadeloupe

15 months after its creation, a letter circulated internally at the beginning of September. Several members demanded a modification of the founding statutes of the association to better defend the interests of restaurateurs. A letter in 6 points to which the president replied on September 24.

P. Robert

•

The authors of this letter first ask that each member of the association of restaurateurs of the islands of Guadeloupe pay their subscription, even the members of the office. No exceptions.

They then denounce:

the discretionary power, of the 4 members of the office who, according to this letter, seem to make rain and shine within the association.

Finally, no general assembly has been held since the creation of the association, ie for… 15 months.

Several points of the statutes of the association which therefore seem in total contradiction with the philosophy initially displayed by its members, according to the authors of the letter.





The president argues and dismantles each point in his September 24 response. In short, there is no particular issue to raise. Rudy Nainan ensures that the General Assembly will be held on October 12. If the GA, initially scheduled for September 1, did not take place, it is because of the health context.

Simply. He recalls that the association of restaurateurs of the islands of Guadeloupe was created so that professionals have a body that represents them and defends their rights. The association acts as an intermediary between the State and the restaurateurs. It operates as a one-stop-shop. It was she who was to pay the 900,000 € of aid from the Region to the 240 beneficiary restaurateurs in Guadeloupe.

A communication on this payment will be made transparently, assures the president at the AGM on October 12th.