Test – Seat Arona 1.5 TSI ACT 150 (2021): it picks up the dish

In short Urban SUV From 27 660 € 0 to 100 km in 8.2 s

After its restyling only a few weeks ago, the Seat Arona continues its discreet career but with indisputable success, 400,000 models having found an owner since the start of its marketing in 2017. It must be said that, in a segment among the most competitive In the automotive world, Spanish stands out … by not standing out, offering excellent compromises in all areas, all displayed at aggressive prices.











And this high-end version with 150 hp and 250 Nm is no exception to this philosophy. It carries the already well-known 1.5 TSI 4-cylinder EA211 evo generation, a concentrate of know-how in the field of the Volkswagen group with deactivation of two cylinders in the event of low demand. Does it work to decrease consumption? Yes, without a doubt, but let’s put an end to the suspense right away, much less than a micro-hybridization surprisingly completely absent from the Arona offer. We thus recorded at the end of our test an average consumption of 6.4 l / 100 km, a figure flattering in absolute terms, but it is easy by making the best use of the small electrification to obtain a liter less at the wheel. a Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost 155 MHEV DCT and this absence costs him a penalty ranging from 210 to 310 €.







But what the Spanish offers, on the other hand, are astonishing performances for the category. Few SUVs close in size to exceed the 130bhp mark and, among these, none copes better against the clock with an automated transmission, with a 0 to 100 km / h achieved in 8.2 s. A punch that we find in reality: the DSG7 dual-clutch gearbox is indeed particularly responsive and efficient in maintaining the engine at its optimum speed, offering vigorous acceleration and pick-up.





Enough to make the Seat a pleasant vehicle to drive dynamically because the chassis is not left out. Admittedly, the steering is a little light, no matter which mode you choose, but it is precise and the damping offers a good compromise, convincingly filtering the imperfections of the road without giving in to excessive body roll. Add careful soundproofing and, despite belonging to the so-called urban SUV category, this makes the Arona a perfectly homogeneous and versatile vehicle.







What else ? Well not much. Yes, the restyling is barely dry but it shows itself in the best case particularly discreet, in the worst, almost invisible: it is normally easily spotted with new round fog lights placed in the cupra Formentor style shield but not on our version of design test called “Streamline” and not “Adventure” (billed € 100). It will therefore be necessary to locate the handwritten Arona logo in the center of the tailgate to determine precisely that you have the 2021 vintage in front of you.

Inside, it is a little more obvious with a dashboard with an always neat finish and assembly but completely redesigned in its upper part, with circular aerators, a multimedia screen installed as a tablet and going up to at 9.2 inches and a digital instrumentation of 10.25 inches. And since we are in the field of equipment, know that Apple CarPlay now works wireless and driving aids can have a lane keeping system.











Despite a length of 4.15 m, which places the Arona among the smallest in the category, the roominess is quite respectable and the cargo volume generous, with 400 liters in 5-seater configuration. However, we can regret the lack of tips and modularity: little storage space on board, no sliding bench or double floor trunk.