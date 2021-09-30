TF1 and France TV brandish the media chronology to attack the encrypted channel

The operation carried out by Canal + in the spring of 2020 severely thwarted competition. The encrypted channel was temporarily unencrypted, giving free access to its content.

It was in March 2020, during the very first confinement in France. As the country was hit by the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic, all kinds of initiatives flourished. The caregivers were applauded every evening throughout France. The “skyperos” organized themselves to pass the time. And Canal + had the idea of ​​passing all its programs momentarily in the clear.

Since then, other waves have followed, signs of solidarity have dried up and legal controversies have replaced communication operations. Canal + knows something about it: even if the encrypted channel did not ultimately make its gesture last too long, which ended at the end of March 2020 – and not in mid-April as was envisaged at the beginning -, its competitors saw red.

We already knew that rival channels, like those managed by France Télévisions, had not at all appreciated the initiative of Canal +. From April 2020, it was a question of requesting repair from the encrypted channel. Main argument then put forward: there was an obvious departure from the chronology of the media, which is a framework that is imposed on all television channels in France.

40 million euros of damage, according to TF1 and M6

TF1 and M6 did not really appreciate the attitude of Canal + either, for similar reasons. However, reports the newspaper Les Echos in its edition of September 29, TF1 and France Televisions estimate that their damage amounts to 40 million euros. In question ? Canal +, when going unencrypted, found itself in a situation where it interfered with the broadcasting window of other channels.





The media chronology is a device that organizes the different types of exploitation of a film after its theatrical release. Once its film career is over, the feature film moves from one window of exploitation to another, according to various methods (the fact of financing the production of films confers a bonus, for example). The first window opens after 4 months and the most distant at 44 months.

In the case of Canal +, its window opens 8 months after its theatrical release (6 months for films with less than 100,000 admissions). For free channels, on the other hand, such as TF1, M6 and France Télévisions, you have to wait 22 months (almost two years, therefore), or 20 months for films that have had a very low audience. It’s even a 30-month wait (or 28) for a channel that hasn’t funded anything at all.

By the way, Canal + ended up having the profile of a free channel. Except that in this case, its theoretical diffusion window is no longer consistent with what it does in practice. The films shown at that time, during the lockdown, should have remained encrypted. In fact, Canal + has widened access, including to its channels devoted to cinema.

The other channels believe they have therefore been looted, because their window opens much later. Thus, the public who are not customers of Canal + might have seen such and such a feature film on their airwaves, in due time. But since he has benefited from a shortcut, he no longer necessarily has a reason to see films on M6, France Télévisions or TF1. This can lead to a drop in audience and, therefore, in advertising revenue.

