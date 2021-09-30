Thailand’s tourism confidence index hits all-time low

Thailand’s tourism business confidence index hit its lowest point in the third quarter of this year.

More than 3 million people in the tourism sector are unemployed according to the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT).

A study by TCT, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Rajamangala University of Technology in Srivijaya reported that the tourism entrepreneur confidence index fell to 7 points, the lowest on record.

However, the index is expected to rebound to 29 points in the next quarter as most tour operators, especially those in Bangkok, believe things will improve soon.

A difficult quarter

In the third quarter, only 51% of tourism businesses were open, a decrease of 7% from the second quarter.





Among operators, 44 percent have closed temporarily, while 5 percent have gone out of business.

In addition, 84 percent of companies in this sector employ 50 percent fewer workers, the TCT added.

The study also points out that 71% of employees in the tourism sector, or some 3.05 million, have lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, 54% of businesses, including entertainment venues, theme parks and massage parlors, gained nothing in the third quarter.

However, some businesses like hotels, transport and souvenir vendors performed well in the third quarter thanks to tourism revival programs like the Phuket Sandbox and the Samui Plus model which will transform into the Samui Sandbox. in October.

See as well :

New plan to reopen Thailand to tourism in 4 phases

Source: Thai Nation