    The 12 blows of noon: Bruno reveals the real cause of his dismissal, and it is not due to the show

    This Saturday, September 25, Bruno Hourcade, the champion of the 12 strokes of noon, has become a legend of TV games in France, exceeding the bar of 1 million euros in cumulative earnings. However, he has been unemployed for several months. In an interview with Daily this Wednesday, September 29, the candidate returned to his dismissal, which would have no connection with his participation in the show.

    Every day, Bruno Hourcade inscribes his name a little more in the Pantheon of the greatest champions of televised games in France. This Saturday, September 25, he notably exceeded the symbolic milestone of 1 million euros in winnings and gifts. A performance that allows him today to tour the TV shows to talk about his career and his private life.

    The Toulousain was the guest of Quotidien this Wednesday, September 29. Faced with Yann Barthès, Bruno notably returned to the loss of his job, which occurred when he was starting to chain the victories on TF1. Research manager at Eurosport’s advertising network just a few months ago, the candidate revealed that his dismissal was not due to his participation in the 12 strokes of noonThere was a PSE (Plan for the Safeguarding of Jobs, editor’s note) since Eurosport broadcast a lot of live programs. I took care of putting advertisements in the direct programs and in particular alpine skiing. During the Covid, there weren’t too many live sporting events, the revenue fell a little bit “, he confided. “There was a plan in the business. I knew I would be part of it because I was one of the last to arrive “, added Bruno, without bitterness.

    “The show came on time”

    Bruno Hourcade wanted to keep only the positive of everything he has been going through for several months.“Finally the show came on time. It was borderline positive because it’s really taking psychologically and physically to do a show. The shoots follow one another at a pace … “, he explained. Thanks to his million euros won, he can now see life serenely. In an interview with Parisian, Bruno had confided that he wanted to use this money to travel and invest in real estate.

